Royals rally, but lose in the ninth

Kelvin Herrera gave up an RBI single to Joey Wendle in the top of the ninth as the Royals lost 6-5 to the Rays at Kauffman Stadium. Whit Merrifield’s two-run single in the seventh tied the game at five for KC, which trailed 4-1 early. Starter Ian Kennedy allowed five runs in six innings. Herrera has been near perfect having just allowed one run in 16 appearances with an 0.61 ERA entering Tuesday’s ninth inning. Tampa Bay got to Herrera with three singles in the ninth.

The Royals and Rays finish their three-game series this afternoon at “The K.” Jason Hammel starts for KC still looking for his first win of the season at 0-and-4. Jacob Faria starts for Tampa Bay. The Royals are 13-and-29, seven-and-a-half games back in the AL Central.