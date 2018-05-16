Mizzou baseball completes unbeaten mid-week schedule with win over Indiana State

Mizzou Baseball beat Indiana State, 8-7, Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium to cap a perfect midweek schedule at 12-0 on the year. Mizzou improves to 32-21. The Tigers finish its nonconference schedule with a 22-3 mark. Mizzou’s previous best mark in midweek games in the last 18 years was 11-1 in 2001.

Mizzou earned another win over an RPI top-100 team Tuesday as Indiana State ranked No. 80 in this week’s rankings. Mizzou has 17 RPI top-100 wins this season and 14 vs. the RPI top-50, seventh-most nationally.

Mizzou hosts Tennessee in its final regular season series of the season this Thursday-Saturday at Taylor Stadium. Mizzou must win two of three over the Vols to qualify for next week’s SEC Tournament. Getting into the tournament is most likely needed if the Tigers want a regional bid