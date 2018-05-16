Missourinet and KMIZ to partner on live broadcast about special session

Missourinet is partnering with the news team at ABC 17 KMIZ in Columbia for a live broadcast Thursday night in Jefferson City, regarding the upcoming special session.

The program is called “State Capitol in Crisis”, and will air live Thursday at 6:30 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. It will be a 30-minute broadcast featuring ABC 17’s Joey Parker, Ashley Strohmier, Lucas Geisler and Taylor Petras along with Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth, managing editor Alisa Nelson and former Missourinet news director Bob Priddy.

We’ll tackle numerous issues, including the impeachment process, the status of the invasion of privacy case in St. Louis and what’s happening in the Legislature.

We’ll also outline the 1988 constitutional amendment approved by Missourians, which gave lawmakers the option to call themselves into a special session.

It takes a three-fourths majority to do so, and this is the first time in 30 years it’s happened.

“This was not a decision made lightly, and certainly not without great deliberation and effort,” House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, announced on May 3.

Speaker Richardson told the Capitol Press Corps that night that 138 House members and 29 state senators had signed the petition.

“Regretfully, the call of this historic act is for the sole purpose to consider the findings and recommendations of the House committee, including disciplinary actions against Governor Greitens,” Richardson announced.

Richardson says the special session means the bipartisan House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight will have the time it needs to finish its investigation.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet