Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-16-2018

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-16-2018

By

Top Stories:  The Missouri Senate passed a measure to reduce the state’s income tax from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent starting next year.  The stripped down version of a much more far-reaching tax overhaul in the House will have to go back to the lower chamber for approval before it reaches the governor.  And police are investigating a stabbing that happened in St. Charles County last night.  KMOV reports the victim was taken to a hospital and went into surgery and police are still searching for the suspect.