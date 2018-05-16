Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-16-2018

Top Stories: The Missouri Senate passed a measure to reduce the state’s income tax from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent starting next year. The stripped down version of a much more far-reaching tax overhaul in the House will have to go back to the lower chamber for approval before it reaches the governor. And police are investigating a stabbing that happened in St. Charles County last night. KMOV reports the victim was taken to a hospital and went into surgery and police are still searching for the suspect.