Cards lack of hitting continues. Wainwright back on the DL, Martinez to miss another start

Logan Morrison scored the go-ahead run when the Cardinals threw away Byron Buxton’s bunt single in the seventh and the Twins went on to win 4-1 at Target Field. Bobby Wilson added a two-run homer in the seventh as Minnesota snapped a two-game skid. St. Louis dropped its third straight.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios struck out 10 over seven-and-a-third innings of two-hit, one-run ball and Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save. Carson Kelly singled in the lone run in the third inning for the Cardinals. Brett Cecil took the loss.

Matt Carpenter who had three days off to hit the reset button on his hitting woes, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. His average dipped to .140.

>>Cardinals Take On Twins, Lynn Today

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Cardinals and Twins finish their two-game Interleague series this afternoon at Target Field. Miles Mikolas puts his 5-and-0 mark on the line for St. Louis, while Minnesota sends former Cardinal Lance Lynn to the mound. He’s 1-and-3. The Cards are 22-and-17, one game out of first place in the NL Central.

>>Cardinals Put Wainwright Back On Disabled List

Adam Wainwright is back on the disabled list. He was put on the 10-day DL yesterday with inflammation in his pitching elbow. The 36-year-old had just come off the DL this past weekend. Wainwright walked six batters while lasting only two-and-a-third innings in a 5-3 loss to the Padres in San Diego.

>>Cardinals’ Martinez Likely To Miss A Second Start

Carlos Martinez will likely miss a second scheduled start this weekend. He felt soreness in his lat during his most recent outing against the Twins last week. Jake Flaherty started in his place last night in Minnesota. John Gant is expected to get the ball instead for Saturday’s game in Philadelphia.