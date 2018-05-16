Bill Pollock Show–Make or break season for Barry Odom at #Mizzou – Golfer’s wife goes crazy over a 78 – Our bobblehead is near completion (PODCAST)

Missourinet

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (the same people that created the Sister Jean bobblehead) have our mock-up for our contest winner. Hear the back story in case you missed it!

Michael Porter Jr and the NBA Combine
Make or break for Barry Odom at Mizzou-I chat with Brendan Wiese of The Big 550 KTRS
Cards got the better end of not dealing with a bitter Lance Lynn.  St. Louis faces their former pitcher today.
A golfer’s wife goes bonkers over him shooting a 78…she’s arrested for domestic violence.  The story is absolutely crazy.