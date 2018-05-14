Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to legalize betting on sports

The Supreme Court on Monday opened the door for states to allow betting on sporting events by invalidating a federal law that prohibited such wagers in most of the United States. The court opted to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) set in 1992 and sided with the state of New Jersey, which has waged a six-year battle to permit sports betting within its border.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, there is legislation pending in Missouri on legalized sports wagering, however with one week left in the current session it is unclear if anything could get done at this time.

“The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make. Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court. “Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution. PASPA is not.”

The NFL, NCAA, NBA, NHL and MLB initially sued former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in August 2012 and won each battle until last June, when the Supreme Court opted to take over the proceedings.

The PASPA barred states from legalizing gambling on sporting events with the exception of Nevada and less notable exceptions for sports lotteries in three other states (Montana, Delaware, Oregon).

Back in April, the player’s unions from North America’s major pro leagues released a joint statement stating athletes “Must have a seat at the table to ensure player’s rights and that the integrity of the games are protected.”

The NCAA has commented:

The NCAA’s chief legal officer says the organization is still reviewing the Supreme Court’s decision but adds that it ”will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court. Donald Remy added that the NCAA is reviewing the decision ”to

understand the overall implications to college sports.”

Missourinet has reached out to the University of Missouri, both MLB teams and the Kansas City Chiefs for comment.