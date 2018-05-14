Mules win MIAA baseball tournament, earn 2nd seed in regionals

Central Missouri won the 2018 MIAA Baseball Championship with a 2-1 victory against Emporia State. The Mules received a walk-off single from Zak Whalin that scored the championship clincher.

The 2018 MIAA Tournament Champion Central Missouri Mules will continue their season this week. The Mules found out Sunday evening they will be heading to Magnolia, Ark. for the NCAA Central Missouri Regional. The tournament will be held May 17-20. Central Missouri earned the No. 2 seed in the regional. Their first-round matchup in the double-elimination tournament will be against No. 7 Oklahoma Baptist. Southern Arkansas will be the host university.

The Mules went 33-15 during the regular season before going 4-0 in the MIAA Tournament and are 37-15 entering the regional. They finished in third place in the MIAA regular season and won the MIAA Tournament for the 22nd time in team history.

Central Missouri has appeared in 28 NCAA Regional Tournaments and won 17 of them, last doing so in 2016.

The winner of the Central Regional will advance to the NCAA Championship May 26-June 2 in Cary, N.C.

NCAA Regional First Round Matchups

No. 1 Southern Arkansas vs. No. 8 Emporia State

No. 4 Pittsburg State vs. No. 5 Augustana (S.D.)

No. 2 Central Missouri vs. No. 7 Southern Arkansas

No. 3 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 6 St. Cloud State