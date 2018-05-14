Mizzou softball earns regional bid

There are only 13 of the 14 SEC schools that field a softball team. (Vanderbilt is the only program that does not participate). 12 of those 13 teams make the SEC postseason tournament which happened to be hosted in Columbia, Missouri this weekend. The Mizzou Tigers were the 13th and last place team in the conference and did not receive an invite.

However, despite finishing in last place with a 6-17 conference record and just one game over .500 for the season, Mizzou earned their 12th straight NCAA Regional appearance.

Mizzou will play in the Norman, OK Regional as the No. 2 seed. Joining the Tigers in Norman, Oklahoma, will be host and No. 1 national seed Oklahoma, No. 3 seed Tulsa and No. 4 seed Boston.

Mizzou will meet Tulsa in its opening matchup next Friday (May 18) inside Marita Hynes Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT