Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-14-2018

Top Stories: High School Students were shaken after a suspected drunk driver slammed a van into a school bus headed home from a track meet Saturday in Lone Jack, east of Kansas City. Two adults and 16 students had to be taken to area hospitals after that bus rolled onto its side during the crash. And a 19-year-old Aurora man in southwest Missouri has been charged with felony murder after a traffic stop went horribly wrong last Monday. Police were attempting to arrest Mason Farris on a parole violation and ended up fatally shooting 21-year-old Savannah Hill, a mother of two children.