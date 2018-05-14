Duffy lit up as Royals drop another in Cleveland

Yan Gomes had four hits, including a three-run shot, and Jose Ramirez added a three-run homer as the Indians routed the Royals 11-2 in Cleveland. Michael Brantley contributed a two-run blast and three RBIs, while Francisco Lindor had three hits to hike his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games. Corey Kluber worked six innings for his American League-leading sixth victory.

Kansas City starter Danny Duffy was torched for nine runs on eight hits, two of them home runs, to fall to 1-and-5. The Royals went 2-and-4 on their two-city trip.