Cards drop series finale. Wainwright aggravates elbow injury

Clayton Richard struck out 10 as the Padres stomped the Cardinals 5-3 in San Diego. Richard tossed eight innings of two-run ball to pick up his second win of the season. Freddy Galvis went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for San Diego, which improved to 16-and-26. Harrison Bader had two RBI including a solo-shot in the ninth inning in the losing effort. The Cardinals dropped to 22-and-16.

Adam Wainwright was charged with the loss after he gave up two runs over two-and-one-third innings.

Wainwright, who has been battling elbow issues, lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his first start since April 16. The three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion surrendered a career-high six walks, along with three hits and two runs.

“I warmed up great and went out to pitch the first inning and on the third-to-last warmup pitch, I reaggravated it,” Wainwright said. “I was hoping I could just maintain that level where I was at, but each time I went back out there it got harder and harder to get going. I just need a little something and I can go out and pitch but [the elbow] just didn’t let me do it.”