Bill Pollock Show–How much longer can Wainwright really pitch? How bad has Duffy been since the B.K. DUI? (PODCAST)

Adam Wainwright is nearing 2,000 innings on that pitching elbow. Let’s be honest with ourselves, the end is nearing on his career.
Just how bad has Danny Duffy been since he fell asleep in that Burger King drive thru? Pretty bad.
By Bill Pollock
