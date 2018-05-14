Another title for Mizzou’s Schweizer

Mizzou Track & Field senior Karissa Schweizer and redshirt junior Gabi Jacobs won conference titles on the final day of competition at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Sunday in Knoxville, Tenn. Each repeated as SEC Champions for the second year in-a-row, as Schweizer won the 5000m run and Jacobs the discus.

With Schweizer’s win in the 5000m run, Mizzou swept the 5K and 10K SEC titles in back-to-back seasons, after redshirt junior Jamie Kempfer (Festus, Mo.) won the 2017 SEC 10K and redshirt senior Megan Cunningham (Eureka, Mo.) won this year’s 10K on Friday.

In the team standings, the Mizzou women finished 10th with 53 points, while the men’s team finished 13th with 13 points.

Mizzou will now move to the NCAA West Preliminary meet, which will be held May 24-26 in Sacramento, Calif., with the NCAA field being announced later this week. The top-48 accepted entries in individual events, and the top-24 in relay events will qualify for the regional meet. The top-24 accepted entries in multi-events will advance straight to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.