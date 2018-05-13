Lindor too much for Royals to handle. KC faces Kluber on Sunday (PREVIEW)

Francisco Lindor homered twice, doubled twice, and scored four runs as the Indians cruised past the Royals 6-2 in Cleveland. Lindor finished 4-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 13-games. Michael Brantley picked up three-hits, two RBI, and a pair of runs scored for the Tribe as it climbed back to .500 at 19-and-19. Mike Clevinger tossed seven-and-two-thirds frames of two-run ball to run his record to 3-and-0 for Cleveland. Jakob Junis surrendered four runs across five-and-two-thirds in the loss for Kansas City. The Royals have dropped three-of-four and fell to 13-and-26 overall.

Francisco Lindor, the hottest hitter in baseball, will

be batting in his customary leadoff spot on Sunday as the Cleveland

Indians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field in the

final contest of a three-game series.

The teams split the first two games.

Lindor, who has been on a month-long terror,

doubles and two home runs in leading Cleveland to a 6-2 victory

Saturday.

In 11 May games, Lindor is hitting .451, with seven doubles, eight

home runs and 13 RBIs. His eight home runs and 15 extra base hits

in May are the most in the majors.

“He’s really a good hitter, and he can spray the ball from foul

pole to foul pole,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “When you

can do that, you’re going to get hits that other guys can’t.”

In Saturday’s game, Lindor became the first Indians leadoff hitter

to have four extra base hits in a game since Tito Francona, Terry’s

father, did it July 3, 1964.

On Sunday, the Indians will send reigning American League Cy Young

Award winner Corey Kluber to the mound. Kluber (5-2, 2.62 ERA) is

off to another solid start, although he has been hurt by the long

ball.

Kluber has allowed 10 home runs in his eight starts, the last of

which was a 3-2 loss in Milwaukee on May 8. In that game, Kluber

gave up two home runs, which accounted for all three of the runs he

allowed.

In two starts against Kansas City last year, Kluber was 2-0 with a

0.73 ERA. In his career, he has started 20 games against the Royals

and is 9-6 with a 2.98 ERA.

The Royals will start left-hander Danny Duffy, (1-4, 5.15), who is

coming off a win in his last start — a 15-7 decision over

Baltimore on May 8. Duffy pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run

and six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

It will be Duffy’s second start against Cleveland this year. His

first came April 6 when he was the losing pitcher in a 3-2 Royals

loss. In that game, he worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs

and three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Cleveland is not one of Duffy’s favorite opponents. In three starts

against the Indians last year, he was 0-3 with a 4.60 ERA. In 16

career appearances against Cleveland, he is 2-7 with a 4.09 ERA.