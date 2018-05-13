Hosmer help SD beat Cardinals in extras. Wainwright to start Sunday (PREVIEW)

Eric Hosmer’s run-producing double in the 13th inning lifted the Padres to a 2-1 victory over the Cardinals in San Diego. Jordan Lyles ran for A.J. Ellis, who led off the inning with a walk, and scored on Hosmer’s hit. Padres starter Tyson Ross allowed one run on three hits over six innings. San Diego is 2-and-4 in its last six games. Jose Martinez had three hits, including a RBI-double in the sixth for the St. Louis run. John Brebbia, the seventh of eight Cardinals pitchers, took the loss. The Cardinals are 7-and-3 in their last 10 games.

The Cardinals are calling Adam Wainwright off the

disabled list Sunday in a bid to win a third contest in a four-game

series against the Padres at Petco Park.

Wainwright has been on the disabled list since April 20 with

inflammation in his right elbow. He made a rehab start Monday with

Double-A Springfield and threw a bullpen session Thursday in San

Diego.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said Saturday that the Cardinals

would proceed cautiously with Wainwright. But he was also

optimistic that some tweaks to Wainwright’s delivery could be

beneficial in reducing the strain on the elbow that was surgically

cleaned up last fall.

“Adam’s been working on some things to try and make it feel right

and work right,” Matheny said of Wainwright’s elbow. “We’ve had

good reports with what we saw with him at Springfield. He was

moving the ball around, keeping guys off balance and locating the

ball where he wanted to.

“I think he’s as adaptable as he is a fierce competitor. We just

had to take time so we could make sure he was ready to go.

Especially when you have the disabled list you are talking about.

If it wasn’t right and you try to go to him and you could be

starting that all over again. That just doesn’t make sense. So we

need to be patient.”

Wainwright was 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA when he went on the disabled

list after only three starts. He had pitched only 15 2/3 innings in

those three starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits and

eight walks with 12 strikeouts. Opposing hitters were batting .267

against Wainwright.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound right-hander has always had success against

the Padres, although he hasn’t faced San Diego since the 2016

season.

Wainwright is 6-3 in his career against the Padres with a 2.07 ERA

and a .238 opponents’ batting average. He has gone 74 innings

against the Padres in 13 games (10 starts) — allowing 65 hits and

14 walks for a 1.07 WHIP. His ERA against the Padres is the second

lowest among active starters to Clayton Kershaw’s 1.94.

But all of Wainwright’s numbers against the Padres aren’t that

positive. He is only 1-3 against the Padres at Petco Park, where he

has a 2.63 ERA. And he hasn’t recorded a win against the Padres

since Aug. 17, 2014, in St. Louis.

Wainwright will be opposed by Padres left-hander Clayton Richard.