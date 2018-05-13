Hosmer help SD beat Cardinals in extras. Wainwright to start Sunday (PREVIEW)

Eric Hosmer’s run-producing double in the 13th inning lifted the Padres to a 2-1 victory over the Cardinals in San Diego. Jordan Lyles ran for A.J. Ellis, who led off the inning with a walk, and scored on Hosmer’s hit. Padres starter Tyson Ross allowed one run on three hits over six innings. San Diego is 2-and-4 in its last six games. Jose Martinez had three hits, including a RBI-double in the sixth for the St. Louis run. John Brebbia, the seventh of eight Cardinals pitchers, took the loss. The Cardinals are 7-and-3 in their last 10 games.
The Cardinals are calling Adam Wainwright off the
disabled list Sunday in a bid to win a third contest in a four-game
series against the Padres at Petco Park.
Wainwright has been on the disabled list since April 20 with
inflammation in his right elbow. He made a rehab start Monday with
Double-A Springfield and threw a bullpen session Thursday in San
Diego.
St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said Saturday that the Cardinals
would proceed cautiously with Wainwright. But he was also
optimistic that some tweaks to Wainwright’s delivery could be
beneficial in reducing the strain on the elbow that was surgically
cleaned up last fall.
“Adam’s been working on some things to try and make it feel right
and work right,” Matheny said of Wainwright’s elbow. “We’ve had
good reports with what we saw with him at Springfield. He was
moving the ball around, keeping guys off balance and locating the
ball where he wanted to.
“I think he’s as adaptable as he is a fierce competitor. We just
had to take time so we could make sure he was ready to go.
Especially when you have the disabled list you are talking about.
If it wasn’t right and you try to go to him and you could be
starting that all over again. That just doesn’t make sense. So we
need to be patient.”
Wainwright was 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA when he went on the disabled
list after only three starts. He had pitched only 15 2/3 innings in
those three starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits and
eight walks with 12 strikeouts. Opposing hitters were batting .267
against Wainwright.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound right-hander has always had success against
the Padres, although he hasn’t faced San Diego since the 2016
season.
Wainwright is 6-3 in his career against the Padres with a 2.07 ERA
and a .238 opponents’ batting average. He has gone 74 innings
against the Padres in 13 games (10 starts) — allowing 65 hits and
14 walks for a 1.07 WHIP. His ERA against the Padres is the second
lowest among active starters to Clayton Kershaw’s 1.94.
But all of Wainwright’s numbers against the Padres aren’t that
positive. He is only 1-3 against the Padres at Petco Park, where he
has a 2.63 ERA. And he hasn’t recorded a win against the Padres
since Aug. 17, 2014, in St. Louis.
Wainwright will be opposed by Padres left-hander Clayton Richard.