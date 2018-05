Salvador Perez hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Royals rallied past the Indians 10-9 in Cleveland.

Kansas City scored one in the fifth, three in the sixth, and two in the seventh to battle back from a 9-4 deficit.

Alcides Escobar finished with four RBI as the Royals improved to 13-25.

Brad Keller pitched three frames of scoreless relief to earn the win and Kelvin Herrera nothced the save.