Royals waste a first-inning grand slam. Lose series to one of the worst teams in the AL

I say they lost to one of the worst teams in the American League, but the Royals could soon be vying for that distinction. After winning three out of four at home against Detroit and starting this series in Baltimore with a 10-run first inning, the Royals let the final two games slip away from them, losing 11-6 on Thursday night and dropping two out of three.

With the two wins over Kansas City, the O’s have leapfrogged Chicago for the bottom of the barrel in the Central. It’s all relative. We watched two bad baseball teams last night.

The Orioles blasted three home runs from Manny Machado, Adam Jones and Trey Mancini to overcome 4-0 and 6-3 deficits to win back to back games for just the second time this season. Miguel Castro threw four-and-two-thirds shutout innings of relief to get the win.

Ian Kennedy was clocked for nine runs, including three homers, in just four frames to fall to 1-and-4.

Salvador Perez hit the first-inning grand slam for KC.

The Royals drop to 12-25 and are 6 1/2 games behind Cleveland where the Royals start a weekend series tonight. Jason Hammel looks for his first win of the season for KC. He’s 0-and-4. Trevor Bauer starts for the Tribe. He’s 2-and-3.