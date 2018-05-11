Northwest Missouri man charged in deadly road rage episode

A 58-year-old northwest Missouri man has been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of Cody Harter of St. Joseph. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says Nicholas Webb of Pleasant Hill faces 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

As previously reported by Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph, Lee’s Summit Police say emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a man stumbling into highway traffic on Saturday evening. They found Harter with a large wound and his vehicle was still at the scene. Witnesses and surveillance video of the victim’s and the suspect’s vehicles led police to the suspect.

On Wednesday, Lee’s Summit police took Webb into custody. Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond.

Funeral services for Harter, a member of the Air Force, will be held this morning in St. Joseph.

Story courtesy of Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph