Mikolas remains perfect in his return to the majors

By

Miles Mikolas pitched sharp against his former team as the Cardinals held off the Padres 2-1 in San Diego.  Mikolas gave up five hits and one run over six-and-two-thirds innings to run his record to 5-and-0.

Mikolas says a good heater picked up the slack for his secondary stuff.

Jose Martinez scored a run with a sac-fly in the first and Tommy Pham tacked on a solo homer in the fifth, in his first game back from a groin strain.

Pham breaks down his homer.

St. Louis has won six-of-eight to improve to 21-and-14 on the season to keep their half-game lead over Milwaukee.

The Cardinals face the Friars again tonight in San Diego.  Luke Weaver will start for St. Louis.  He’s 2-and-2.  Eric Lauer will pitch for the Padres.  Game time from Petco Park is 9:10 p.m.