Former Missouri Agriculture Director appointed to key USDA post

Former Missouri Agriculture Director Richard Fordyce has been chosen to head up the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has appointed Fordyce to the post.

Fordyce will provide leadership for FSA and its mission to support agricultural production across America through a network of more than 2,100 county and 50 state offices.

“As a fourth-generation farmer, Richard brings firsthand knowledge and experience to this role,” Perdue says. “I am confident that he will continue to help USDA become the most efficient, effective customer focused agency in the federal government as he leads this customer focused mission area.”

Fordyce most recently served as Missouri’s State Executive Director for the FSA. He previously served as Missouri Director of Agriculture under former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

