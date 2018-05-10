Royals clipped by late O’s rally

Mark Trumbo singled in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Orioles to a 5-3 win over the Royals at Camden Yards. Chris Davis hit a three-run homer in the fourth to erase a 2-0 deficit as Baltimore snapped a seven-game skid. Lucas Duda homered and drove in all the Royals’ runs, who had the tying runs on second and third in the ninth, but Jon Jay struck out to end the game.

Ian Kennedy will make his eighth start tonight as the Royals will close out the three-game series in Baltimore. Kennedy is 1-and-3 with a 2.92 ERA. He is 0-and-2 with a 6.98 ERA in his career against the Orioles. Baltimore will start right-hander Chris Tillman, who is 1-and-5.