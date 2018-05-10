McCaskill bill aims to crack down on air ambulance costs

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, says air ambulance expenses have skyrocketed in the last decade. She is proposing to allow states to better regulate medical costs associated with these services.

McCaskill requested documents from Missouri’s leading insurance providers and air ambulance companies after recent reports of families left with hefty medical bills when a family member suffers a traumatic injury. She says health insurance companies sometimes only cover a fraction of the costs in these instances.

“You never plan to be in a situation that requires an air ambulance, but in an emergency, a family doesn’t have time to read the fine print and try to figure out which company is in-network, or if their insurance will actually cover the costs,” McCaskill says in a press release. “Air ambulances, while they provide a lifesaving service, are currently operating in a grey area between healthcare and aviation and have managed to not be held accountable by anyone—and it’s time for that to change.”

McCaskill says the legislation she has introduced would:

*Clarify that states are not prohibited by the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 from regulating the medical costs associated with air ambulance service

*Provide consumers with a complaint hotline

*Establish an advisory committee to produce recommendations for the industry including greater transparency in billing practices, new consumer protections, and clear guidance for state insurance commissioners on how to dispute unfair or deceptive industry practices on behalf of consumers

