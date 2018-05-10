Jury selection underway in Gov Greitens’ felony trial, could last three days

Jury selection is underway in the felony invasion of privacy trial of Governor Eric Greitens.

A total of 160 people have been summoned to serve on the jury in one of the most high profile cases in the state. Groups of 40 are being brought in during the first four sessions of the selection process.

On Thursday morning the first group arrived at the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis. They consisted of 23 women and 17 men, including a priest. Six of those, four women and two men were excused for what is known as hardship cases – such as medical issues, caregiving obligations for family members, and one who had travel plans.

Another five were dismissed for expressing negative opinions about Greitens.

The pool will eventually dwindle down to 12, along with alternates, who will decide the fate of the Governor, who is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of his former mistress during a sexual encounter before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair, but denies the accusations, calling it a political witch hunt.

When the Governor arrived at the courthouse, he entered through a side door in an attempt to avoid the media. He appeared relaxed and focused as he spoke with his attorneys in the courtroom.

A small group of protesters from the abortion rights group NARAL also gathered outside of the courthouse during the jury selection process.

Jury selection is expected to be completed on Monday.

Al Watkins, the attorney for the ex-husband of Grietens’ former mistress, has released a statement asking the media not to use their names. This comes after Judge Rex Burlison ruled in favor of a request that the woman not be referred to as the “victim” and instead be called by her name.

The following is Watkins’ released statement: