BREAKING NEWS: #STLCards place ace pitcher Martinez on the DL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-handed pitcher Carlos Martínez (right lat strain) on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 9, and recalled right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers from the Memphis Redbirds (AAA).

Martínez, who is currently leading the National League with his 1.62 ERA, worked 5.0 innings in his start on Tuesday vs. Minnesota, taking a 7-1 loss, his first defeat in seven starts dating back to Opening Day. Martínez has posted a 3-2 mark in his eight starts and leads the Cardinals staff with his 50.0 IP and 47 strikeouts.