Watch as #Mizzou DB Sparks dunks on Coach Odom. Barry responds with trash talking

What looked like a friendly bonding moment between head coach and players quickly turned into showboating, taunting and a little bit of trash talking. Adam Sparks, a sophomore defensive back for the Mizzou Tigers, posted a slo-mo video of him dunking over head coach Barry Odom.

The ten-second video shows Odom in a half-hearted defensive stance well under the basket before giving way and cowering under the towering presence of the 6’0 Sparks. As the ball crashes through the hoop, all Odom is left to do is stagger out of the way in disbelief.

For more cool stuff in Missouri, like my Facebook page

While Sparks may have felt he “one-upped” his coach by posting the dunk on social media, Coach Odom always a quick thinker, responded with a great tweet.

Everybody will be asking…didn’t we used to have a player named Sparks, wonder where he is? 👀 — Barry Odom (@Coach_Odom) May 8, 2018

All joking aside, Odom knows he has a special talent in Sparks. As a freshman, he worked his way into one of the starting cornerback roles for the final eight games of the season.