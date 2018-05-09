Royals tie franchise record in 10-run first inning (VIDEO)

The Royals tied a franchise record with 4 HRs — 3 in a row — in a huge 1st inning as they scored ten runs on their way to a 15-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas, Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon homered in the first. “Moose” homered twice and drove in five runs, and Alex Gordon had four hits and three RBI.

Danny Duffy got his first win of the season for KC, which has won seven-of-10. The Royals had lost seven in a row at Camden Yards.

Dylan Bundy failed to retire any of the seven batters he faced and took the loss. He’s the first pitcher since 1900 to surrender four home runs without registering an out. Chris Davis, Danny Valencia and Caleb Joseph homered for Baltimore, which has lost seven straight.

Watch the Royals first-inning homers.