Revenge porn bill close to clearing Missouri legislature

The Missouri legislature is close to officially passing a measure to outlaw the practice of “revenge porn”.

A bill that cleared the House in late February has been modified and approved by the Senate which means it’ll need one more vote in the House.

It would create a felony crime for distributing intimate images of another individual when a reasonable person would understand that the image was private.

The bill was amended in a Senate committee to hold internet service providers liable if they don’t remove the images within five days of being notified of them. It also creates a felony offense for threatening to distribute nonconsensual private sexual images.

That provision was added on the House floor three days before Governor Eric Greitens was indicted on a felony charge.

He’s accused of taking a non-consensual photo of a partially nude woman and threatening to distribute it if she spoke about their encounter.

The bill’s sponsor at the time said there was no connection between Greitens’ alleged activity and the new addition to the measure.

The bill was also amended on the Senate floor to add an emergency clause, which means that if it passes the legislature it would take effect as soon as the governor signs it. It would also become law on August 28th if the governor declines to veto or sign it.

38 states and the District of Columbia currently have revenge porn laws.