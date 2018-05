Top Stories: A bench trial is scheduled to begin today for a fourth person charged in the 2014 killing of Curtis Payne of Springfield. 23-year-old Tyler Keithley is charged with 2nd-degree murder after being told by a woman involved in the killing that Payne sexually assaulted her. A man is in the hospital with serious injuries, after getting hit by a car in mid-Missouri’s Columbia. Police say the pedestrian was trying to cross a busy street when the incident happened last night.