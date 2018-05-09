Cardinals join forces with Kolten Wong to raise money for Hawaii victims

The St. Louis Cardinals, in collaboration with second baseman Kolten Wong and his wife, Alissa, announced the team will sell specially-priced $15 tickets to the Sunday, May 20, game against the Philadelphia Phillies to help those impacted by the Kilauea volcanic eruptions and earthquakes in Kolten’s native state of Hawaii. Fans can purchase the specially-priced tickets now at cardinals.com/Hawaii.

For every specially-priced $15 ticket purchased, $10 will be donated to the Wongs’ relief efforts aiding the American Red Cross and local accredited organizations working to rebuild the impacted areas on the Big Island and help the thousands of families who have been displaced due to flowing lava.

“The events in Hawaii have left many island residents and visitors in need of emergency assistance,” said Kolten. It’s at times like this that we must kōkua (help) and come together as an extended ‘ohana (family) to help those in need. I am very thankful to the Cardinals organization for helping us raise money for the many families that have already been adversely affected by this natural disaster.”