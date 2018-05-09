Better Business Bureau has a new warning out about a southern Missouri company

A company in southwest Missouri’s Mountain Grove that makes hand-crafted gun concealment and rustic furniture is in trouble again with the Better Business Bureau for continuing to take new orders while ignoring customer complaints.

BBB is advising consumers to use extreme caution in doing business with Rough Country Rustic Furniture, which is already being investigated by the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

The business has racked up more than 600 complaints since November, when BBB first issued a warning about the company. Consumers nationwide say they are fed up with the company’s failure to deliver goods or issue refunds in a timely fashion.

In December, owner Joseph Victor Ross told reporters that the company grew faster than anticipated, resulting in backlogged orders.

By Don Louzader of Missourinet affiliate KTTS in Springfield