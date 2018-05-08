Mizzou women’s golf sits in a tie for 12th place after day one of regionals, #MSUBears golf in last place

The University of Missouri and Missouri State women’s golf are competing in NCAA regionals this week. The Tigers are in Tallahassee and the Bears in Austin. After the first day, both programs have much ground to make up.

In the Austin, Texas regional, Missouri State is in a field of 18 with 11 schools from either the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or SEC. The Bears are 31-over with a team score of 319. Vernena Gimmy, a senior for Germany, has the best individual score for a Bear shooting a 4-over 76 to sit tied for 55th.

In Florida, Mizzou sits tied for 12th at 8-over. Emma Allen, a junior from England shot a 1-under 71.