Missourient 7 a.m. News 5-8-2018

Top Stories: Police in Lee’s Summit near Kansas City are asking for the public’s help to find a tip or video that will show them what led to a road rage murder. 24-year-old Cody Harter was stabbed alongside an Interstate Highway and killed Saturday evening. A St. Louis County resident faces 10-years in prison for stealing nearly $200,000 in tax refunds. 31-year-old Omar Jaber admitted in federal court yesterday to using the name and other identifying information of forty-two different individual taxpayers without their knowledge or consent.