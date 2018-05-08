Fowler’s denied two-run homers in consecutive at-bats on Monday by Minnesota’s Rosario (VIDEO)

Fernando Romero struck out nine over six innings of three-hit ball as the Minnesota Twins blanked the Cardinals 6-0 at Busch Stadium. Robbie Grossman went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Bobby Wilson also knocked in two runs for Minnesota. The Twins have won four-in-a-row to improve to 14-and-17. John Gant gave up four runs in five-and-a-third frames to fall to 1-and-1 with the loss. Paul DeJong had three of St. Louis’ four hits in defeat. The Cardinals had their winning streak stopped at five games.

Romero has now gone 14 2/3 innings to start his MLB career without surrendering a run.

Outfielder Eddie Rosario robbed Dexter Fowler of a potential two-run homer in the first inning. After Fowler ended a 14-inning marathon early Monday morning against the Cubs, Fowler sent a Romero offering deep to left-field in his first at-bat, but Rosario backpedaled and snatched the ball at the top of the wall. That would be the Cardinals only real scoring threat on the night.