Watch Heyward eat some padding as Fowler walks-off another Cardinals victory over the Cubs (VIDEO)

Dexter Fowler connected for a two-run, walk-off blast in the bottom of the 14th off his former teammates to give the Cardinals a 4-3 win over Cubs at Busch Stadium, early Monday morning. Fowler says hitting it off the Cubs is extra sweet.

Former Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward nearly robbed Fowler of a homer in the right-field corner. Instead, he came away with a face full of padding. <WATCH>

Javier Baez put Chicago ahead by one the previous half frame on a solo shot. Reliever Mike Mayers came away with the win in three innings of work despite giving up the homer to Baez. Luke Farrell took the loss for the Cubs for the second game in a row, who were swept in the three-game series to drop them to 16-and-15. Chicago is fourth in the National League Central, three-and-a-half games behind first-place St. Louis. The Cards are 20-and-12.

Matheny talks about the character of the Cardinals winning back-to-back extra-inning games.