Sporting Kansas City sign Vermes to contract extension

Sporting Kansas City manager and technical

director Peter Vermes has signed a contract extension that could

keep him with the Major League Soccer club through the 2023 season.

Sporting KC announced the deal in a statement Monday. Financial

terms were not disclosed.

Vermes played for the club before taking it over in 2009, guiding

it to three U.S. Open Cup titles and the MLS Cup in 2013. The

longest-tenured manager in MLS, Vermes also is the sixth-winningest

coach in league history with a 150-108-86 record in all

competitions.

Vermes, who represented the U.S. in the Olympics and World Cup, has

often been mentioned as a potential manager of the men’s national

team. He was inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013.

Sporting KC currently is in first place in the Western Conference.