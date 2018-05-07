Sporting Kansas City sign Vermes to contract extension

Sporting Kansas City manager and technical
director Peter Vermes has signed a contract extension that could
keep him with the Major League Soccer club through the 2023 season.
Sporting KC announced the deal in a statement Monday. Financial
terms were not disclosed.
Vermes played for the club before taking it over in 2009, guiding
it to three U.S. Open Cup titles and the MLS Cup in 2013. The
longest-tenured manager in MLS, Vermes also is the sixth-winningest
coach in league history with a 150-108-86 record in all
competitions.
Vermes, who represented the U.S. in the Olympics and World Cup, has
often been mentioned as a potential manager of the men’s national
team. He was inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013.
Sporting KC currently is in first place in the Western Conference.