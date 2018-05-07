Royals accomplish something they haven’t done all season until Sunday’s win over Detroit

Jakob Junis fired seven strong innings as the Royals clipped the Tigers 4-2 in Kansas City. Junis gave up eight hits and two runs while striking out eight to earn his fourth win. Mike Moustakas drove in three runs and scored the other for KC, and Kelvin Herrera earned his seventh save.

The Royals took three-of-four in the set for their first series win of the year.

The Royals are off today. They hit the road tomorrow for six games, starting with the first-of-three against the Orioles tomorrow night in Baltimore. Danny Duffy will start for KC still looking for his first win. He’s 0-and-4. Dylan Bundy starts for Baltimore. He’s 1-and-4. The Royals are 11-and-23. The O’s are just 8-and-26.