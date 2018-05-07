Eastern Missouri electronic payment company to add roughly 300 jobs

A St. Louis financial services firm is creating an additional 300 jobs. Square Inc. manufactures an electronic credit card payment system used to connect through things like a tablet or mobile phone.

The company was founded in 2009 by St. Louisans Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey.

“Square is proud to be from St. Louis and thrilled to expand our presence here, where we’ve exceeded our growth expectations thanks to the wealth of local talent,” says McKelvey. “St. Louis is home to tens of thousands Square sellers and we’re thankful for the support of our city and state partners in furthering their growth. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Square has more than 240 employees at two locations in St. Louis and has grown rapidly within that space, exceeding original plans according to Square officials.