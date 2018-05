If you listened to Friday’s podcast with our baseball expert Jeff Wilder (which is available of several platforms):

Jeff said this weekend was a statement weekend for the Cardinals. After going 5-14 last year against the Cubs, St. Louis is already 4-1 this season.

The greatest trade John Mozeliak ever made? Dealing Stephen Piscotty to the A’s. ESPN had a great feature on Piscotty and his mother who is fighting ALS. <WATCH>