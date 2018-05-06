Greitens legal team responds to earlier Missourinet report

Attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens have released a statement responding a Missourinet report earlier today. The earlier story says the legal team for Greitens has announced in a pleading that the governor will not testify when his criminal trial begins on May 14.

Here’s the statement:

“These stories are completely and totally false. Any citizen accused of a crime has an absolute right to testify or not to testify. Universally, that decision is not made until the conclusion of the State’s case and after a thorough review of the State’s evidence at that time. And consistent with that, there has been no decision made at this time regarding whether the Governor will testify or not. We’re leaving all options on the table. The fact that the media would report this falsehood is just another indication of how biased the coverage of this case has become.” – Ed Dowd and Scott Rosenblum, attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens

The media has been criticized by many parties throughout this case and beyond. The attorneys for Greitens have argued in court and in court filings that news coverage and the release of multiple Missouri House committee reports have impacted their client’s ability to receive a fair trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Two court hearings on Greitens’ court case are scheduled for tomorrow at 9 a.m. and around 11 a.m.

