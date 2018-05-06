Missourinet

First inning costs Royals. Hammel winless

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and held on to edge the Royals 3-2 in Kansas City.  Nicholas Castellanos, Victor Martinez, and John Hicks each hit an RBI double in the frame for Detroit.  Jordan Zimmermann tossed five innings of two-hit ball to earn the win and Shane Greene worked his way through the ninth to get the save.  The Tigers snapped a two-game slide to improve to 14-and-18.  Jason Hammel dropped to 0-and-4 through seven starts for Kansas City.  Abraham Almonte homered as the Royals rallied for two late runs but came up short and fell to 10-and-23.