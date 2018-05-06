First inning costs Royals. Hammel winless

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and held on to edge the Royals 3-2 in Kansas City. Nicholas Castellanos, Victor Martinez, and John Hicks each hit an RBI double in the frame for Detroit. Jordan Zimmermann tossed five innings of two-hit ball to earn the win and Shane Greene worked his way through the ninth to get the save. The Tigers snapped a two-game slide to improve to 14-and-18. Jason Hammel dropped to 0-and-4 through seven starts for Kansas City. Abraham Almonte homered as the Royals rallied for two late runs but came up short and fell to 10-and-23.