CORRECTION: Greitens legal team says it has not decided whether governor will testify

Missourinet reported earlier today that the legal team for Governor Eric Greitens has announced in a pleading that the governor will not testify when his criminal trial begins on May 14. The information was given to Missourinet from a source with knowledge of the case.

Based on the interpretation of a public document obtained, it does not explicitly state the governor will not take the witness stand during his trial. What the defense document aims to do is keep the prosecution from using against the governor his choice to not talk publicly about the allegations surrounding him. It states the governor has a right to plead the Fifth Amendment and not testify in court.

Missourinet admits to publishing incomplete information in the initial story.

The attorneys for Greitens can decide at any time whether the governor will testify under oath. The defense says no decision has been made at this time regarding whether the governor will testify. Attorneys Ed Dowd and Scott Rosenblum say they’re leaving all options on the table. In a statement from them, they go on to say that decision is universally not made until the conclusion of the State’s case and after a thorough review of the State’s evidence at that time.

Two court hearings on the case will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Rex Burlison is expected to rule Monday about whether reporters attending the court trial will be allowed to record audio. Burlison has already banned cameras in the court room during the trial.

Missourinet will cover the governor’s trial in St. Louis and will have regular updates throughout each day. Jury selection begins Thursday.