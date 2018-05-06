Cardinals will be tested with injuries to Pham, Molina and Norris

After a thrilling 8-6 comeback over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, the attention quickly turned to Sunday and beyond as three main pieces of the Cardinals 25-man roster left the game. Tommy Pham left with right groin tightness that forced him to miss several games last month. Yadier Molina exited after he was hit in the groin with a foul ball off the bat of Kris Bryant and Bud Norris faced three batters in the 10th before walking off with the training staff. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny called Norris’ injury as right triceps tightness.

Norris had shoulder soreness late last month. He was making his fourth appearance in four games.

According to Matheny, Pham was trying to play through this latest setback. It was apparent he wasn’t getting good jumps on fly balls. Finally, Pham was removed.

The Cardinals will likely call up catching prospect Carson Kelly after Molina took the foul ball. “He just couldn’t go anywhere,” Matheny said. “He was trying to get the ability to breathe back. No further explanation for that one.”