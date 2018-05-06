Differing reports on whether Greitens will take witness stand during criminal trial

Attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens have reportedly announced in a pleading that the governor will not testify when his criminal trial begins on May 14. St. Not taking the stand is not an admission of guilt.

Greitens’ lawyers have responded to Missourinet’s report:

“These stories are completely and totally false. Any citizen accused of a crime has an absolute right to testify or not to testify. Universally, that decision is not made until the conclusion of the State’s case and after a thorough review of the State’s evidence at that time. And consistent with that, there has been no decision made at this time regarding whether the Governor will testify or not. We’re leaving all options on the table. The fact that the media would report this falsehood is just another indication of how biased the coverage of this case has become.” – Ed Dowd and Scott Rosenblum, attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens

A St. Louis grand jury has charged Greitens with felony invasion of privacy. He’s accused of taking and transferring an unauthorized nude photo of his 2015 mistress and threatening to blackmail her with the picture to keep quiet about their affair. Greitens, a Republican, has admitted to having a sexual relationship with the woman but has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The woman at the center of this case has been questioned twice under oath through depositions.

An interesting sidenote is that a Missouri House committee investigating allegations against Greitens has asked to question the governor. Greitens has declined to testify under oath but has indicated that he would answer questions by committee members after his trial is over with.

Two court hearings on Greitens’ court case are scheduled for tomorrow. Burlison is expected to rule Monday about whether reporters attending the court trial will be allowed to record audio. Burlison has already banned cameras in the courtroom during the trial.

Missourinet will cover the governor’s trial in St. Louis and will have regular updates throughout each day. Jury selection begins Thursday.

