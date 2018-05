Jorge Soler singled home the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning as the Royals rallied past the Tigers 4-2 in Kansas City.

Trailing 2-0 entering their at-bat in the eighth the Royals scratched out four-runs to take the lead.

KC starter Ian Kennedy tossed six frames of scoreless ball in a no decision.

Blaine Boyer came away with the win and Kelvin Herrera earned the save as the Royals won for the third time in four games.