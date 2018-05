Miles Mikolas tossed seven shutout innings as the Cardinals outlasted the Cubs 3-2 at Busch Stadium Friday night in the opener of a weekend series.

Mikolas stayed perfect on the season giving up seven hits while striking out four to up his record to 4-0.

Bud Norris gave up two runs in the ninth inning but held steady for his seventh save.

Tommy Pham launched a three-run homer for the all the Cardinals offense in the second inning.