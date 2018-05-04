Scary moment as Mizzou outfielder crashes into brick wall. (VIDEO)

Mizzou freshman RF Cade Bormet was carted off the field after sliding heading first into the wall in foul territory along the right field line while chasing a foul ball. He was taken to University Hospital where he was kept overnight for more tests, but the latest report is that he’ll be okay and suffered some bumps and bruises. It happened during the fourth inning of Thursday night’s game between the Tigers and 20th ranked Georgia.

Bormet was chasing a foul ball down the right field line and slid as he approached the brick wall.

Head Coach Steve Bieser said his team was a little rattled after the injury.

“I think it really is tough get back focused after something like that. I don’t want to make any excuses for our team, but I know that some guys were shaken based on the fact that it was a serious incident. Some guys took it pretty tough.”

Mizzou lost the game 10-6.

Bormet is a freshman from San Antonio, Texas.