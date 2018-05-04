Bill Pollock Show–Cardinals/Cubs weekend preview. Do fans miss McGwire and Sosa? Why does Joey Votto hate my guest? (PODCAST)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 1/2 game behind Milwaukee for first place and just a 1/2 game ahead of the Chicago Cubs. Four teams are separated by just two games in the National League Central. After splitting a two-game series in April, the rivals get together for a three-game series at Busch Stadium starting tonight.

The Cardinals went 5-14 against the Cubs last year and finished nine games back in the division. Our baseball expert Jeff Wilder explains why this is a big series for St. Louis even though we’re only four days into May.

Do fans of this big rivalry still miss (or reminisce) about the days of McGwire and Sosa? We’ll break that down.

We’ll also touch on other things around baseball. Benching star players and which division leaders now will still be leading in September. More than you think.