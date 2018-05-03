UMKC and Mizzou men’s golf make NCAA regionals

After winning their second WAC Championship in the last three years, the UMKC men’s golf team will head to Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., on May 14-16 for the NCAA Tournament Regional.

“I’m thrilled to get to go home, having grown-up in Oklahoma,” Head Coach J.W. VanDenBornsaid. “We’ve been fortunate to have been there in two of the last three years in Stillwater and now Norman. It’s a great facility and we are in a region with the defending national champions, so it’s a great field. Really, we are thrilled to be anywhere in the field, but it’s a little extra special for me and a couple of our guys who are also from Oklahoma. It worked out really well for us.”

The appearance is the fourth in school history for the Roos as they have appeared in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018. Previously the Roos have traveled to Zionsville, Ind. (2011), Fayetteville, Ark. (2013), and Stillwater, Okla. (2016).

Mizzou Men’s Golf will make the program’s 14th appearance in NCAA tournament play as the Tigers were selected as the No. 8 seed in the 2018 NCAA Raleigh Regional. The Tigers will compete at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course from May 14-16, with eyes on advancing to the 2018 NCAA Championship Finals at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Under the direction of Head Coach Mark Leroux, Mizzou has advanced to an NCAA Regional eight times. Leroux and his team are looking to make another trip to the Championship Finals with their last trip being in 2014.

“I’m really proud of the season we’ve had so far,” Leroux said. “We’re so excited to continue our postseason appearances and meet the expectations we set for ourselves. We’re ready for the opportunity at next week’s NCAA Regional.”

Mizzou enters the postseason after a successful 2017-2018 season. The Tigers claimed their sixth-straight win at the Turning Stone-Tiger Intercollegiate in the fall and added two wins in the spring at both the GCU Invitational and the Tiger Invitational.