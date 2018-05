Lucas Duda had three hits and drove in four, the Royals pounded a trio of homers and Kansas City beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Thursday to open their four-game series. Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon each went deep for the Royals, and every starter in the lineup had at least one hit.

Detroit over deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 5-3. The Tigers closed to 7-6, until the Royals put the game out of reach on reliever Chad Bell (0-1) who allowed five runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings.